County schools’ graduation rate well above state average

(TDE/Staff reports) Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Education released the graduation rate data for the 2021-22 school year, which exceeds pre-pandemic levels. With a statewide rate of 89.8% of Tennessee high school students graduating on time in the 2021-22 school year, a total of 78 districts improved their graduation rates from last year, and 95% of eligible students in 53 districts graduated on time this year.

“Seeing our graduation rates return to pre-pandemic levels shows that strong partnerships and the right investments will result in improved outcomes for our students,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Thanks to the dedication of our districts and schools, educators, and families, Tennessee students are able to move into life beyond high school and pursue postsecondary pathways that will help them achieve their dreams and goals.”

Tennessee’s graduation rate prior to the pandemic was 89.7% in 2018-19, and last year the rate was 88.7%.

Locally, the Anderson County Schools’ systemwide graduation rate came in well above the state average at 97%. That includes a 98% graduation rate at Anderson County High School and a graduation rate of 95.9% at Clinton High School.

Oak Ridge;s graduation rate for the 2021-22 academic year was 91.7%.

For the 2021-22 school year, the most notable takeaways from graduation data include:

12 districts improved their graduation rate by 5 percentage points or more

53 districts graduated 95% or more of their cohorts

78 districts improved their graduation rates from 2021 to 2022

54 districts improved the Students with Disabilities student group by 5 percentage points or more

1,297 more students graduated in the 2022 cohort compared to last year, for a total of 64,580 graduating students across the state

You can find a link to the Tennessee Department of Education’s website to access the 2021-22 graduation rate data here .