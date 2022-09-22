Community fire safety event planned for October 15th

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 14 Views

Everyone is invited to a free community fire safety event on Saturday, October 15th at the Fairgrounds in Clinton.

The free event will be held from 10 am to 2 pm, featuring food, inflatables, fire safety and firefighting demonstrations, “Sparky the Fire Dog,” and more, including a chance to meet firefighters from not just Clinton, but all over Anderson County. Attendees will also get a chance to check out all kinds of fire and emergency apparatuses during the event, which is being held to allow the community to get to know its firefighters and to promote fire safety.

For more information, call 865-457-2131.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

NTSB releases initial report in fatal August plane crash

Federal investigators have released their initial findings in last month’s small plane crash that killed …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.