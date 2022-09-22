Community fire safety event planned for October 15th

Everyone is invited to a free community fire safety event on Saturday, October 15th at the Fairgrounds in Clinton.

The free event will be held from 10 am to 2 pm, featuring food, inflatables, fire safety and firefighting demonstrations, “Sparky the Fire Dog,” and more, including a chance to meet firefighters from not just Clinton, but all over Anderson County. Attendees will also get a chance to check out all kinds of fire and emergency apparatuses during the event, which is being held to allow the community to get to know its firefighters and to promote fire safety.

For more information, call 865-457-2131.