Clinton man killed in Thursday accident

A Clinton man was killed and two other people injured in a Thursday afternoon traffic accident.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the three-vehicle crash on Seivers Boulevard near Mariner Point subdivision in Clinton shortly after noon on Thursday.

49-year-old Daniel Belcher of Clinton died at the scene, according to Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker. Belcher was the lone occupant of his vehicle.

Two people in a second vehicle were injured and taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries, the nature and severity of which were not immediately available, and there has been no word on the condition of either of those individuals. A third vehicle, occupied by only its driver, was also involved in the crash but that person was not injured. The names of the injured had not been released by authorities as of the time this report was filed.

The investigation into the crash closed the road for several hours while investigators reconstructed the crash and cleared the scene.

As we learn more about Thursday’s fatal accident, we will pass it along to you.

