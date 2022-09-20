Clinch River Classic Marching Band Competition is Saturday

This Saturday, September 24th, the Clinton High School Band will host the Clinch River Classic Marching Band Competition at Dragon Stadium, located behind the Clinton Community Center in downtown Clinton.

16 marching bands from Tennessee will be competing against each other in areas such as music ensemble, musical effect, visual ensemble, visual effect, percussion, color guard, and drum major.

Scheduled to compete on Saturday are bands from Harriman, Pigeon Forge, Scott, Sunbright, Stone Memorial, Cumberland Gap, Grainger, Oneida, Concord Christian, Campbell County, Coffee County, Cocke County, Oak Ridge, William Blount, and Carter High Schools.

With all bands attending, organizers expect to see over 800 band students performing on Saturday. Besides the 16 competing bands, the Clinton High School Marching Band will perform their show as an exhibition.

Gates will open Saturday at 1 pm, with the first band performing at 2, and the Clinton High School band will perform at 7:50 pm with the awards ceremony to follow.

Admission is $5 per person. Children 5 and under will be admitted for free, and anyone wearing a current sports jersey from their school will also get in for free.

Everyone is invited to come out this Saturday to enjoy a great day of marching bands.