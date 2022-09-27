Clarice Deaton Smith

Jim Harris Obituaries

Clarice Deaton Smith went to be with the Lord on September 24th, 2022. Clarice was an active member of Temple Baptist Church in Powell for more than 50 years. Clarice was the mother of 4 children, 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Clarice loved to quilt, bead and sew for all of her family and friends. She also loved to cook and bake. Clarice was born in Williba, Kentucky on May 18th, 1929 to George Lee and Jesse Moore Deaton. Clarice was preceded in death by her husband James Carl Smith, and her daughter Vzonda Jones.

A memorial service will be held at Temple Baptist Church in Powell Tennessee on Thursday September 29th. Visitation will be from 5 -7 pm followed by a service at 7pm. www.holleygamble.com

