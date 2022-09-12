Cholly Jane McClure Vassey, 81

Cholly Jane McClure Vassey, age 81 sweetly crossed into the arms of her Savior, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Hospice of Chattanooga after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia. The Good Shepherd welcomed her home, where she is healed and rejoicing. She was born on October 1, 1940 in Heiskell, Tennessee. Her parents were Hosea and Dorothy Hutcheson. Cholly Jane graduated from Norris High School in 1958 and to her parents’ delight was a first generation college graduate of Tennessee Tech in 1963 with a BS in Mathematics. As an ambitious and intelligent young lady, Cholly Jane interned at the Pentagon. In the height of the space age era, Lockheed employed Cholly Jane as a unit supervisor over graphics support for the Aero-Astro division, which handled flight calculation of orbits. Following her years of commitment as a stay-at-home mother, Cholly Jane eventually returned to the workforce for 40 years as a part-time mathematics instructor at community colleges in Tennessee. Cholly Jane was invited and inducted into Mensa.

With a beautiful and unparalleled mind, Cholly Jane had opportunities to excel in her career, but she sacrificially chose a God-given calling to family and motherhood. Cholly Jane chose to forego the direction of the world and dedicate herself to live a simple and beautiful life. She loved God and loved others well. Family was her greatest joy. She was an amazing and devoted mother to Melanie and Katharine. Throughout her earthly life, she provided love and encouragement to a multitude of young people, who were touched by her kindness and hospitality. Cholly Jane was a phenomenal baker, known for her famous chocolate chip cookies. Hundreds of cookies were prepared and delivered to others, demonstrating her compassion and care. She clearly had a unique gift of embracing and humbly listening to those who crossed her path.

Cholly Jane, “Nana” to her six grandchildren, who were the apples of her eye. She adored each of them in a special way, making them feel like they were her “favorite”. “Nana” spent countless hours driving to be with her family for recitals, games, and events.

Upon retirement, she enjoyed traveling on long journeys with her Johnny throughout the United States. She soaked up every experience and always “stopped and smelled the roses”, but consistently returned to her favorite vacation spot-Navarre Beach at the Gulf of Mexico.

Cholly Jane is survived by her best friend and husband, John Vassey of Chattanooga and her daughter, Melanie McClure Woods (Dr. Dexter Woods, III), Rachel, Dexter IV, Daniel, and Elizabeth of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Katharine Anne McClure Glover (Mr. Brian Glover), Alexander and Abigail of Atlanta, Georgia.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 12, 2022, 12:30-2pm and funeral at 2pm and graveside immediately afterwards at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, Andersonville, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donation.Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com