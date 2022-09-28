Check out our newest “family member,” 95.9 Rocks

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Special Announcements Leave a comment 102 Views

Hey!

Here at WYSH, you know we specialize in playing the best Classic Country music you are going to find anywhere on your radio dial, but we aren’t just fans of country music. We like it all, but as a general rule of thumb, it’s gotta have some guitar, and few genres deliver on the promise of the six-string like Classic Rock.

The newest addition to the family of stations that call the Radio Ranch home is 95.9 Rocks in Campbell County. WQLA, which used to simulcast what you heard on WYSH, has become 95.9 Rocks, and features the best mix of Classic Rock you are going to find anywhere near Norris Lake.

Tune it in on FM 95.9 or AM 960 WQLA and let us know what you think of 95.9 Rocks today!

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

