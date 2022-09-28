Check out our newest “family member,” 95.9 Rocks

Hey!

Here at WYSH, you know we specialize in playing the best Classic Country music you are going to find anywhere on your radio dial, but we aren’t just fans of country music. We like it all, but as a general rule of thumb, it’s gotta have some guitar, and few genres deliver on the promise of the six-string like Classic Rock.

The newest addition to the family of stations that call the Radio Ranch home is 95.9 Rocks in Campbell County. WQLA, which used to simulcast what you heard on WYSH, has become 95.9 Rocks, and features the best mix of Classic Rock you are going to find anywhere near Norris Lake.

Tune it in on FM 95.9 or AM 960 WQLA and let us know what you think of 95.9 Rocks today!