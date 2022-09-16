Charity softball game pits city vs. county

Jim Harris

Officials from the Anderson County and Clinton city governments will square off in a charity softball game on Saturday morning at Lakefront Park in Clinton.

The game will be played starting at 10 am Saturday, September 17th, and admission is just $1 per person, which also includes one raffle ticket. You can purchase raffle tickets inside as well, for $1 each or six for $5. In addition, concessions will be sold.

All proceeds will benefit the United Way of Anderson County, 4H, and area schools.

Come on out for a fun Saturday morning of softball and see who prevails, the city or the county!

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

