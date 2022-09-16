Charity softball game pits city vs. county

Officials from the Anderson County and Clinton city governments will square off in a charity softball game on Saturday morning at Lakefront Park in Clinton.

The game will be played starting at 10 am Saturday, September 17th, and admission is just $1 per person, which also includes one raffle ticket. You can purchase raffle tickets inside as well, for $1 each or six for $5. In addition, concessions will be sold.

All proceeds will benefit the United Way of Anderson County, 4H, and area schools.

Come on out for a fun Saturday morning of softball and see who prevails, the city or the county!