Chamber invites you to ‘Puttin’ on the Ritz’

(AC Chamber) The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, along with our sponsors, present “Puttin’ on The Ritz” a night of Glitz & Glamour! It’s the Anderson County Chamber’s Annual Street Party.

Tickets are $125/couple or $100/couple for Chamber members for this Pre-Ticketed Event. Valid ID required upon entry, 21 &older please. You may reserve your tickets now at

www.tiny.ur.com/RITZ90 . Tickets include a selection of elegant mouthwatering Hors d’oeuvres and drinks. We invite our community to join us for this momentous occasion to celebrate the 90 year history of our Chamber.

Beginning at 6 p.m. step back into 1932, to the silver screen era. We encourage 1930’s attire.

This event will take place under the lights of the historic Ritz Theater Marquee at 119 N. Main Street in Clinton. Madison Insurance Group is sponsoring C-Town Music for dancing on the street under the stars with your friends and neighbors. Tickets on sale now through October 12th.

A special “Thank you” to our Clambake Sponsors; 3M Company, CNS/Y-12 Nuclear Security, Roane State Community College, Tennessee College of Applied Technology- Knoxville, Y-12 Federal Credit Union. Jitterbug Sponsors; Fox Toyota, ORUD Natural Gas, PCUD Natural Gas, Stephenson Realty & Auction and our Red-Carpet Sponsors; Paschal Solutions, Inc. &amp; Re-Elect Scott Burton Clinton City Mayor.

Sponsorships are available, call Marsha at 865-457-2559 or visit www.tinyurl.com/RITZ90.

