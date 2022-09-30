CCSO executes search warrant in drug probe

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that they wrapped up a successful narcotics investigation by executing a search warrant Thursday in the Pleasant Ridge community.

During the execution of the warrant, Sheriff Wayne Barton says that a minor was removed from the residence.

The subject of the investigation and search, Andrea Danielle Wright, was charged with possession of Schedule I and Schedule ll controlled substance for resale, possession of Schedule IlI controlled substance, possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as child abuse & neglect.

Sheriff Barton in a press release thanked LaFollette Police Chief Steve Wallen and his officers with for their assistance in this operation.

If you have information on suspected illegal activities in Campbell County, call the confidential tip line at (423) 566-DRUG.

