Catherine “Katie” Byers, age 84, of Oak Ridge

Catherine “Katie” Byers, age 84, a resident of Oak Ridge, passed away on September 18, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born September 19, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio and lived in Centerburg, Ohio until 1990 when she moved to Oak Ridge, TN.

She was a member of Beech Park Baptist Church where she was very active. Katie was employed for 14 years at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge and then worked for the Women’s Health Associates in Oak Ridge in the Environmental Department. She was a dedicated Ohio State football fan.

Katie was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Charlotte Baker Cunningham; husband, Thomas David Byers; daughter, Mary Moe; brothers, Tiny, Pete, Clyde Jr, and Lester Cunningham; sisters, Mary Talbert, Patty Smith and Nancy Price.

She is survived by her son, Robert J. Byers and wife Gail of Clinton; daughter, Charlotte Wright and husband Kyle of Claxton; grandchildren, Robert Moe and wife Danaila, Tommy Moe and wife Allison, Kacy Moe, Cynthia Smith and husband Adam, Derek Byers  and wife Kayla, and Amber Byers; great grandchildren, Sydney Moe, Catherine Brickmyer, Aniyah Moe, Peyton Smith and Ayden Moe; niece, Tammy Smith; special friends, Charlotte Justice, Sue Copley and Barbara and Larry Sweat; also by a host of extended family and friends.

Katie “Buckeye” wanted to encourage everyone to come to her funeral in casual dress, jeans and Ohio State shirts if possible.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Beech Park Baptist Church “Crafts for Missions” 1085 E Tri County Blvd, Oliver Springs, TN 37840.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 5:00-7:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs with a funeral service to follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Byers family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

