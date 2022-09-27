Carolyn H. Tackett age 83, of Lake City passed away on September 23, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Anderson County, Tennessee on January 21, 1939 to the late Leon Hatmaker and Dora Cox Hatmaker. Carolyn was an amazing photographer for wedding and social events. She loved taking care of her grandchildren & spending time with them. She is of the Baptist faith and a member of Longfield Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by: Parents, Husband Chester Tackett, and Son Mark Tackett. She is survived by:

Son David Tackett Lake City

Daughter Annette Tackett Woods Lake City

Grandchildren Tyler Woods

Josh Woods

Samantha & Jason Brown

Great Grandchildren Yazmin Woods

Jaden Brown

Graveside service: Family and friends will meet at 2:00PM Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Cumberland View Cemetery in Jacksboro, Tennessee.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.