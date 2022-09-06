Campbell fire kills one

Jim Harris

An elderly woman died from injuries sustained in a fire at her house on Sunday morning in Campbell County.

Firefighters from several agencies responded to the emergency call at around 7:30 am at a house on Hope Weir Lane in Campbell County. Officials say that an elderly man and woman were rescued from the burning house and that the woman, who reportedly suffered severe burns over much of her body, was flown by LIFESTAR to UT Medical Center, where she died shortly after her arrival. The extent of the gentleman’s injuries were not reported.

The cause of Sunday’s fire is under investigation, and we will update you as developments warrant.

