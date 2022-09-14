Bobbie Lee Jennings age 85 of Lake City passed away on September 7, 2022 at her residence. Bobbie was born in Anderson County on February 10, 1937 to the late Robert Johnson and Ethel Elkins. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church. She was employed with First American Bank prior to becoming ill. Vanderbilt gave her 6 months to live but the Lord was not ready for her, that was thirty five years ago. Although she has been bedfast for thirty five years, she maintained a great attitude and a heart warming smile. When visiting Bobbie, people commented on what a wonderful blessing it was to spend time with her. She loved having people visit and she especially loved the visits to Granny Grunt from her 4 legged grandson, Bo She is preceded in death by her Parents, Sisters: Ruby Slover, Bonnie Taylor, Ann Johnson, Irene Hendren. She is Survived by:

Husband of 69 years Horace Jennings Lake City

Daughter Rhonda Fox & Bobby Lake City

Special Caregiver of 10 years Kathy Roaden Lake City

Sister-in-Law Willie Martin & Cecil Clinton

A host of other relatives and friends

Visitation: 5:00PM – 7:00PM, Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Clear Branch Baptist church

Funeral Service: 7:00PM, Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Clear Branch Baptist church with Rev. Lynn Mowery, Rev. Randy Norton, and Rev. Stan Slover officiating.

Interment: Monday September 12, 2022 at 2:00PM Family and friends will meet at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, TN.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.