Billy Wade Brock, age 88, of Clinton, passed away at his home surrounded by his family. He was an active member of St. Mark United Methodist Church and served on many committees. Wade was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean conflict. He was a mason and member of Lodge # 376 A&M Masonic Lodge and former Past Master also the Eastern Star and Odd Fellows. Wade was past board member of Clinton Senior Center and honored by Mayor and Anderson County Commission in 2018 for his service to Anderson County. He was also a member of Anderson County Fair Association. Wade retired from Clinton Utilities Broad with 40 plus years of service. He never met a stranger and was comfortable with all he met, whether rich or poor. Wade enjoyed city and county commission meetings whether attending or watching them on local television channel. He enjoyed helping others and was an Anderson County Constable for 16 years.

He is preceded in death by parents, Robert and Thelma Brock, sister, Caroline Brock Viles and husband Ray; brother, James Samuel Brock; infant son, Lindsey Brock; brother-in-law, Kenneth Lindsey and Hoyet Hill; sister-in-law, Kay Lindsey.

To cherish his memory, he leaves wife of 66 years, Lynda Brock; son, Cris Brock; daughter, Lisa Brock Hancock; granddaughter, Kennedy who he adored; sister, Wanda Hill; brother-in-law, Maurice Lindsey; sister-in-law, Brenda Lindsey; many nieces, nephews, special cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from 5-7PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow with Rev. Sam Reese, Rev. Wayne Headrick and Chaplain Greg Bennett officiating. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 10:30AM and go in funeral procession to Woodhaven Memorial Garden for 11:00AM interment.

The family expresses thanks to UT Hospice healthcare providers, especially Stephanie Elliott and Melissa and Dr. Wendy May for her excellent care over the years. Memorials may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 248 Main Street Clinton, TN 37716. www.holleygamble.com

