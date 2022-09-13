ASAP, TN Suicide Prevention Network to hold training event

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

(ASAP press release) ASAP of Anderson has announced that it is is partnering with the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, or TSPN, to host an Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST). This event will be held on September 26th and 27th from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm at the First United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge, and the cost is only $5 per person if participants attend both days.

The Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training is for adults who are interested in learning how to give suicide first aid. Major studies have shown that the ASIST model teaches how to effectively intervene in order to greatly reduce suicidality while also helping connect others to local suicide prevention networks. Continuing education units from LivingWorks will be available for a fee.

Anyone can attend the training, but it is especially beneficial for those who work with a wide array of people, such police officers, EMTs, teachers, school administrators, social workers, counselors, clergy, business managers, and anyone else in the community who is interested in gaining skills to prevent suicide.

For those who need more immediate help, Congress recently passed a law making 988 the new number for 24/7 crisis care. 988 replaces The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s previous number (1-800-273-8255) which will still accept calls, but they will be routed to 988. The Tennessee Redline can also be contacted for those who want to find treatment or recovery options for addiction. Anyone can call or text 1-800-889-9789 for confidential substance misuse treatment referrals.

To sign up for the ASIST training and learn more about upcoming events, visit ASAP’s website at www.ASAPofAnderson.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Stagnolia tapped to be Caryville’s next top cop

Caryville has a new police chief following Monday night’s meeting of the town’s Board of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.