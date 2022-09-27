AP HSFB Polls after Week6

ASSOCIATED PRESS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS (AFTER WEEK 6)

School Record Points Prv

1. Oakland (15) 5-0 150 1

2. Collierville 6-0 129 2

3. Maryville 5-1 122 3

4. Bradley Central 5-0 86 7

5. Ravenwood 4-2 80 6

6. Blackman 5-1 58 8

7. Houston 5-1 52 NR

8. Cane Ridge 5-1 42 9

9. Dobyns-Bennett 5-1 39 5

10. Smyrna 5-0 37 10

Others receiving votes: Germantown 29. Centennial 1.

Class 5A

School Record Points Prv

1. Knoxville West (9) 6-0 143 2

2. Page (5) 6-0 140 1

3. Springfield 6-0 114 3

4. Munford (1) 6-0 105 4

5. Nolensville 6-0 93 5

6. Daniel Boone 5-0 74 6

7. Henry County 4-2 53 7

8. White County 5-1 41 9

9. Mt. Juliet 5-1 33 10

10. Green Hill 4-2 13 8

Others receiving votes: Powell 10. Sevier County 3. Morristown West 2. McMinn County 1.

Class 4A

School Record Points Prv

1. Greeneville (14) 6-0 148 1

2. Anderson County (1) 6-0 133 2

3. Haywood County 5-0 123 3

4. Red Bank 5-0 98 4

5. Marshall County 5-0 92 5

6. Pearl-Cohn 4-2 70 6

7. Macon County 6-0 61 7

8. Hardin County 5-1 42 8

9. Stone Memorial 6-0 36 9

10. Upperman 4-2 8 NR

(tie) Craigmont 4-2 8 NR

Others receiving votes: DeKalb County 3. Milan 2. South Doyle 1.

Class 3A

School Record Points Prv

1. East Nashville (5) 6-0 140 2

2. Alcoa (10) 5-1 139 1

3. Covington 4-1 121 3

4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 5-1 87 6

(tie) Unicoi County 6-0 87 5

6. Sweetwater 5-1 68 7

7. Giles County 4-2 60 4

8. Waverly 5-1 51 8

9. Kingston 5-1 25 10

10. Smith County 5-1 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Chuckey-Doak 14. Union County 7. Raleigh Egypt 5. Fairview 1. Dyersburg 1. Loudon 1.

Class 1A

School Record Points Prv

1. McKenzie (10) 6-0 136 1

2. Fayetteville (3) 6-0 128 2

3. MASE (1) 5-0 112 3

4. Dresden 6-0 99 4

5. Peabody 5-1 85 5

6. South Pittsburg 4-2 60 8

7. Moore County 5-1 56 9

8. McEwen 4-1 30 10

9. Clay County 4-1 20 7

10. Halls 5-1 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Coalfield 14. Gordonsville 14.

