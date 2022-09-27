AP HSFB Polls after Week6

ASSOCIATED PRESS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS (AFTER WEEK 6)
School Record Points Prv
1. Oakland (15) 5-0 150 1
2. Collierville 6-0 129 2
3. Maryville 5-1 122 3
4. Bradley Central 5-0 86 7
5. Ravenwood 4-2 80 6
6. Blackman 5-1 58 8
7. Houston 5-1 52 NR
8. Cane Ridge 5-1 42 9
9. Dobyns-Bennett 5-1 39 5
10. Smyrna 5-0 37 10
Others receiving votes: Germantown 29. Centennial 1.
Class 5A
School Record Points Prv
1. Knoxville West (9) 6-0 143 2
2. Page (5) 6-0 140 1
3. Springfield 6-0 114 3
4. Munford (1) 6-0 105 4
5. Nolensville 6-0 93 5
6. Daniel Boone 5-0 74 6
7. Henry County 4-2 53 7
8. White County 5-1 41 9
9. Mt. Juliet 5-1 33 10
10. Green Hill 4-2 13 8
Others receiving votes: Powell 10. Sevier County 3. Morristown West 2. McMinn County 1.
Class 4A
School Record Points Prv
1. Greeneville (14) 6-0 148 1
2. Anderson County (1) 6-0 133 2
3. Haywood County 5-0 123 3
4. Red Bank 5-0 98 4
5. Marshall County 5-0 92 5
6. Pearl-Cohn 4-2 70 6
7. Macon County 6-0 61 7
8. Hardin County 5-1 42 8
9. Stone Memorial 6-0 36 9
10. Upperman 4-2 8 NR
(tie) Craigmont 4-2 8 NR
Others receiving votes: DeKalb County 3. Milan 2. South Doyle 1.
Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. East Nashville (5) 6-0 140 2
2. Alcoa (10) 5-1 139 1
3. Covington 4-1 121 3
4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 5-1 87 6
(tie) Unicoi County 6-0 87 5
6. Sweetwater 5-1 68 7
7. Giles County 4-2 60 4
8. Waverly 5-1 51 8
9. Kingston 5-1 25 10
10. Smith County 5-1 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Chuckey-Doak 14. Union County 7. Raleigh Egypt 5. Fairview 1. Dyersburg 1. Loudon 1.
Class 1A
School Record Points Prv
1. McKenzie (10) 6-0 136 1
2. Fayetteville (3) 6-0 128 2
3. MASE (1) 5-0 112 3
4. Dresden 6-0 99 4
5. Peabody 5-1 85 5
6. South Pittsburg 4-2 60 8
7. Moore County 5-1 56 9
8. McEwen 4-1 30 10
9. Clay County 4-1 20 7
10. Halls 5-1 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Coalfield 14. Gordonsville 14.