Anna Lee Daniels Huddleston, age 88, of Harriman, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022 at her home Monday, September 12, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born January 6, 1934 in Harriman and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. Anna Lee attended Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness in Harriman.

She enjoyed working in her yard and flowers. She loved doing crafts and collecting frogs of all kinds.

Preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law, Steve & Debra Huddleston; granddaughter, Amber Huddleston; father, William “Bill” Daniels and mother, Mabel Daniels Howard; brother, Claude Daniels.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 64 years Charles Anthony Huddleston of Harriman

Grandchildren Jason Huddleston

Stephanie Castillo

Brother Glen Daniels of Harriman

Sister Sarah Jane Smith of Oak Dale

Brother-in-law Richard Huddleston

Nephews Ernest Huddleston

Paul, Chris, James, Jody

Nieces Kathy Roes

Tracy Worley & husband, Dennis

Lisa Jackson & husband, Hershel

Claudette

No arrangements have been made at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.