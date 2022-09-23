All 95 Tennessee counties see unemployment rates decline

(TDLWD/staff reports) Every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment rates in August, according to information released Thursday by the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. For the month, 89 counties recorded rates below 5%, while the remaining six counties came in with rates higher than 5%, but less than 10%.

Williamson County’s unemployment rate was the lowest in Tennessee during August. At 2.3%, the county’s rate dropped by 0.3 of a percentage point from its July figure of 2.6%.

Perry County recorded the state’s highest jobless number for the month at 5.6%. Its new rate accounted for a 0.7 of a percentage point drop from its July rate of 6.3%.

Locally, Anderson County saw its unemployment rate dip by four-tenths of a point, falling from 3.7% in July to 3.3% a month ago. Morgan County’s unemployment rate fell by four-tenths of a point as well, decreasing from 4.1% to 3.7% in August.

In Campbell and Roane counties, unemployment fell by six-tenths of a point between July and August. In Campbell, the rate went from 4.7 to 4.1% and in Roane, the rate fell to 3.6% in August from 4.2 in July.

Statewide, seasonally adjusted unemployment did inch up in August. It was the first increase after three consecutive months of a steady rate. It went from 3.3% to 3.4% between July and August.

Nationally, seasonally adjusted unemployment increased slightly between July and August, up 0.2 of a percentage point to 3.7%.

County unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted to account for different impacts on the workforce.

A complete analysis of Tennessee’s August 2022 county-by-county unemployment data is available here .