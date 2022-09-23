All 95 Tennessee counties see unemployment rates decline

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 111 Views

(TDLWD/staff reports) Every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment rates in August, according to information released Thursday by the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. For the month, 89 counties recorded rates below 5%, while the remaining six counties came in with rates higher than 5%, but less than 10%.
Williamson County’s unemployment rate was the lowest in Tennessee during August. At 2.3%, the county’s rate dropped by 0.3 of a percentage point from its July figure of 2.6%.
Perry County recorded the state’s highest jobless number for the month at 5.6%. Its new rate accounted for a 0.7 of a percentage point drop from its July rate of 6.3%.

Locally, Anderson County saw its unemployment rate dip by four-tenths of a point, falling from 3.7% in July to 3.3% a month ago. Morgan County’s unemployment rate fell by four-tenths of a point as well, decreasing from 4.1% to 3.7% in August.

In Campbell and Roane counties, unemployment fell by six-tenths of a point between July and August. In Campbell, the rate went from 4.7 to 4.1% and in Roane, the rate fell to 3.6% in August from 4.2 in July.
Statewide, seasonally adjusted unemployment did inch up in August. It was the first increase after three consecutive months of a steady rate. It went from 3.3% to 3.4% between July and August.
Nationally, seasonally adjusted unemployment increased slightly between July and August, up 0.2 of a percentage point to 3.7%.
County unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted to account for different impacts on the workforce.
A complete analysis of Tennessee’s August 2022 county-by-county unemployment data is available here.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

TDEC commits to clean-up at American Nuclear site

Anderson County government leaders were notified last week that the Tennessee Department of Environment and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.