Adalbert “Mickey” Silva, age 88, passed into the loving arms of our Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born on October 5, 1933 in Ybor City, Tampa, FL to Adalbert Silva and Helen Garcia Silva. He married his loving and devoted wife, Ann, in Houston, TX on July 26, 1958. They enjoyed 61.5 years of marriage before her passing in January 2020.

Mickey graduated from the University of Florida in 1955 and spent most of his career working as a rocket scientist at Allegany Ballistics Laboratory in Rocket City, WV. He was a lead engineer in the solid rocket motor design group. Mickey spent many years coaching little league baseball and coaching his sons. He also enjoyed bowling, dancing, baseball, and the Florida Gators. His greatest joy was his children. He and his wife traveled all over the country making sure their children had lots of opportunities to see the US.

After Mickey retired in 1989, they moved from Cumberland, MD to Mountain Home, AR. They became foster parents providing loving care to a handful of children. For eleven years they worked with the American Red Cross as disaster assistance volunteers. Guam, Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, 9/11, the CA wildfires, the tornadoes in AR and MO were just a few of the trips they made to help others. Mickey and Ann have also traveled extensively around the world. In August 2017, they moved to Kingston, TN to be closer to their daughter. In August 2020, his son and wife also moved to Kingston to spend more time with family.

Mickey is survived by a son Alan (Kim) Silva, and a daughter Christine (Brian) Roschli. He was “Grampy” to five grandsons: Evan (Brittney) Blankenship, Mason Blankenship, Kyle Roschli and his girlfriend Samantha Dickens, Andrew (Samantha) Roschli, Alex (Destinee) Roschli, one great grandson, Beau Blankenship, and two great grandchildren due next year. He is also survived by a very special cousin, Elaine Blanco, his nephews, Jay (Dana) Kellogg, Richard Kellogg, and nieces Therese Kellogg and Bea (Steve) Dorsett. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Silva, in 2020 and a son, Keith Edward Silva, in 1986.

The family would like to thank Fresenius Medical Group of Harriman, especially Julia, Jeanette, Deepa and Ashley for providing such love and support during his five years of dialysis. And to Jennifer Ducko who was like a daughter to him and provided much guidance and love, especially during his dialysis journey. Also, the parishioners of Blessed Sacrament Church who became his “new family” when he moved to TN.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 535 Margrave Street, Harriman, TN on Thursday, September 29th at 10:00 am, Father Michael Sweeney, officiating. Interment will follow the memorial mass at the Blessed Sacrament Columbarium. A luncheon and receiving of friends will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Music For Seniors www.musicforseniors.org. Mickey loved their monthly concert series.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is honored to serve the Silva Family.