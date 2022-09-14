14th Annual Pickin’ in the Park returning to Norris Dam State Park

(Norris Dam State Park) The 14th Annual Pickin’ in the Park event will be held this year on Friday, October 7th from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Shelter 2, located on the east side of Norris Dam State Park. Please bring your chairs, flashlights and join us for this free, family-friendly event. Parking is available at 1810 Norris Fwy, Norris, TN 37828. Hayrides will be available to take participants to shelter 2 from the parking lot. Accessible parking is available at the Tea Room.

There is no entry fee, but donations are “strongly encouraged.”

There is nothing quite like a fall October evening spent outdoors enjoys natures beauty while enjoying the good sound of music in the background, the smell of food in the air and meandering through the fine displays of craft and artisan booths.

This year’s line-up will include Sleepy-Eyed John’s, The Real McCoy’s and Ethan Ferguson.

Mr. John Alvis will be not only performing, but emceeing once again this year. There is no one else in Anderson County we could imagine taking on this role. John is not only super talented and has a wide knowledge of folk/old-time and bluegrass music, but he is also quite the comedian. John and the Sleepy-Eyed John’s crew will be taking the stage at 6:30 p.m.

The Real McCoy’s, based out of Rocky Top, have been performing at Pickin’ in the Park since it’s very first year! Band members Aaron and Blake McCoy and Nick Patterson grew up together right here in Rocky Top. The Real McCoy’s are no doubt the fan favorite and we could not imagine having this event without them. The Real McCoy’s will be taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Ethan Ferguson will be closing out the show, going on stage at 8:30 p.m. Ethan, a native of Norris, spent his growing up years learning to play the fiddle and performing at our own Lenoir Museum. “I remember when little Ethan was knee high to a grasshopper, maybe 8 years old or so, coming into the Museum and playing the fiddle like a full-grown adult. He was so good! ” said Wendy Madden, Event Coordinator. Now Ethan has grown to play multiple instruments, such as the piano, autoharp, and banjo.

We are thrilled to have a wide range of vendors this year like Tangled Pottery, Dog Friendly Knoxville, The Plant Trolley, TurltleCakes at Mer-Mer’s Bakery, just to name a few.

Knox Vittles will be returning this year serving up some down-home cooking, their menu includes Rocky Top Twisted Mac-N-Cheese, Cha-Cha’s Boneless Fried Chicken, and Loaded Seasoned Fries. New this year will be Waffley Good, their menu includes Chicken & Waffles, Chicken Bacon Ranch, The Funky Monkey, The “Elvis” and Plain Jane.

To register for the event and make a donation, follow this link to the event page on the Park’s website.