Wayne Edward Ellis, age 61

Wayne Edward Ellis, age 61, went to be with Jesus on July 29, 2022.  He was born May 30, 1961 and was a lifelong resident of Clinton.  He had a passion for restoring vehicles and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.  He is preceded in death by his father, William “Bill” Ellis; grandparents, Gene and Flossie Ellis, and Jim and Edna Webber.

He is survived by his son, Gavin Ellis & wife Angel; grandchildren, Arabella and Bryson, and Gavin’s mother, Bess Lowery; parents, Doug and Wanda Rhea; siblings, Vicki Gilmore, Mike Ellis, Gary Ellis, and their families, along with his beloved dog, Sam.

The family will receive friends 10:00-12:00 pm, Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  His graveside service will follow at Sunset Cemetery with Rev. David White officiating.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

