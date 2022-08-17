Wanda Jean Kiehl, age 74

Wanda Jean Kiehl, age 74, passed away on Monday, August 15th, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Wanda was a member of Hillvale Baptist Church. She loved her family and grandchildren dearly. Wanda will be remembered as a loving, Christian woman who was always there for her friends and family, and she was very fond of her fur babies.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Nell Maloy; husband, Thomas Kiehl; brother, Gary Maloy.

Wanda is survived by her sons, Michael Kiehl (Melissa) of Knoxville, TN, and Frank Kiehl of Andersonville, TN; daughter, Kellie Szczepanski (Thomas) of Riverview, MI; sister-in-law, Brenda Maloy; grandchildren, Jacob Szczepanski, Megan Kiehl, Selah Kiehl, Macy Kiehl, and Jonah Kiehl. Wanda is also survived by her lifelong friend, Bonnie Scott.

A graveside service will be held for Wanda on Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at Hillvale Baptist Church Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

