Violet Mae Patton, age 94, of Lenoir, North Carolina (originally from Roane County)

Violet Mae Patton, age 94, of Lenoir, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. She was born April 7, 1928, in Roane County, TN.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Virgil H. and Sarah Elizabeth Mullins Peters; brothers, Virgil Hadsel Peters, Robert Peters, Don Peters; sisters, Ruth Whited, and Agnes Massey.

Violet is survived by her husband Willie W. Patton of Lenoir, NC; children Allen Clough and wife Sherry of Lenoir, NC, Deborah Townsend and husband, Ronnie of Stella, NC, Robyn Padgett and husband, Lyle of Sheridan, IN; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; and a by a host of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 2:15PM at Elverton Baptist Church Cemetery in Harriman.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Patton family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com.

