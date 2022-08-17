Victims in Campbell murder-suicide identified

The TBI has identified four family members killed in a suspected murder-suicide in Campbell County earlier this month.

At the time, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies performing a welfare check at a home on Log Home Lane on August 3rd made the grim discovery after being unable to make contact with anyone inside and forcing their way into the residence. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI began an investigation immediately, but the names of the victims were not made public until this week.

The TBI says the victims are 55-year-old Daisy Irene Brown, 28-year-old John Matthew Brown, 27-year-old Michelle Kara Brown , and 19-year-old Jonathan Ian Brown.

Investigators said the family living inside the home had not been heard from since about a week before deputies finding their bodies, when the father died from natural causes. Friends of the family and funeral home workers reached out to the authorities to conduct a welfare check after not being able to contact any of them.

Deputies reported that the family vehicles were still in the driveway when they arrived and that they had to force their way inside the home.

Officials have not released information about the possible causes or time of death, but the investigation is described as ongoing.