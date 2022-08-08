Veterans Breakfast this Saturday

Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for the monthly community Veterans Appreciation Breakfast this Saturday.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Clinton Lions Club. The Clinton Lions Club has been serving the Tennessee community since 1940 and anyone interested in joining can visit their website at www.Clinton.tnlions.org.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, August 13th at the Clinton Community Center at 101 S. Hicks Street in Clinton. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 am and there will be a brief program at 9 honoring veterans. All of the Veterans Breakfasts are held to recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with them. Many generous donors also provide regular monthly door prizes.

September 10th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Senior Solutions Management Group; and October 8th’s is sponsored by Grow Financial Credit Union; November 12th’s breakfast is being sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.