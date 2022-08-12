UCOR recognized with sustainability award for 8th year in a row

(Submitted, UCOR) The Global Electronic Council (GEC) has recognized United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) for the 8th consecutive year for excellence in sustainable procurement efforts in the information technology (IT) arena. GEC’s Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT) Purchase Award spotlights UCOR’s commitment to purchasing IT equipment.

Sustainability is a critical focus for UCOR. Under the company’s new contract with the Department of Energy, UCOR has teams in place to focus on sustainability and environmental programs and on integrating sustainability throughout the company. “This award reinforces our dedication to making the company more sustainable in every aspect of what we do,” said Samantha Dolynchuk, UCOR Chief of Staff. “This 8th annual award shows that UCOR has a long history of sustainable performance that we are intensifying in our new contract.”

UCOR received the EPEAT Purchaser Award for buying electronic equipment endorsed by GEC, a global ecolabel. EPEAT was developed using a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and is owned and managed by the non-profit GEC.

The company received the award during a virtual ceremony on July 28 in two of the five product categories, Computers & Displays and Servers. The team was officially recognized as “Department of Energy – East Tennessee Technology Park,” which primarily included UCOR information technology staff along with DOE.

UCOR is the DOE Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management’s lead environmental cleanup partner. The company is a partnership between Amentum, Jacobs, and Honeywell. UCOR’s nearly 2,000 workers are dedicated to safely reducing environmental risk on the Oak Ridge Reservation while helping DOE’s Office of Science and the National Nuclear Security Administration continue their missions. Learn more about the company at www.UCOR.com.