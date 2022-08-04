Two Perlaza HRs power Smokies past Trash Pandas

(Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies downed the Rocket City Trash Pandas by the final of 6-3 Wednesday night at Toyota Field in Madison, AL. The Smokies have taken the first two contests of this six- game set with the Trash Pandas and improved to a season-high 10 games over .500.

Outfielder Yonathan Perlaza was once again the hero for the Smokies (54-44, 17-12) , as he hit two homers, one from each side of the plate, becoming the first Smokie to accomplish that feat in the same game. Perlaza’s three RBIs were the Smokies’ only runs until the top of the seventh inning, when they scored three more with RBI hits from Jake Slaughter and Bryce Ball.

RHP Chris Clarke (W, 5-3) had a solid outing, pitching five innings of two-run ball along with seven strikeouts to get the win. Danis Correa (S, 6) closed the door out of the bullpen with two hitless innings and striking out four.

The Smokies will continue their six-game road trip against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (55-43, 14-15) Thursday night at Toyota Field in Madison, AL.

First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. ET when the Smokies send LHP DJ Herz (1-0 8.44) to the mound against RHP Sam Bachman (0-0 1.89).