Two-car crash injures two on Friday

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 183 Views

Two people were injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Oak Ridge.

According to the Oak Ridge Police Department, the crash happened at around 6 pm Friday on Melton Lake Drive between Amanda Drive and Emory Valley Road and involved two vehicles.

The driver and lone occupant of one vehicle was flown to UT Medical Center by LIFESTAR medical helicopter for treatment of injuries described as life-threatening. The driver, and lone occupant, of the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

The Oak Ridge Police and Fire departments, and Anderson County EMS responded to the scene. The Oak Ridge Public Works Department also responded to help with traffic control.

The Oak Ridge Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash, and in a press release, the ORPD says “the investigation is ongoing [and] no other information will be released at this time.”

Police have not released the identity of either driver nor have they released information about the crash itself. As soon as we learn more, we will pass it along to you.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

ORPD, TBI investigating man’s death

Oak Ridge Police and the TBI are investigating a man’s death as a possible homicide. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.