Two-car crash injures two on Friday

Two people were injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Oak Ridge.

According to the Oak Ridge Police Department, the crash happened at around 6 pm Friday on Melton Lake Drive between Amanda Drive and Emory Valley Road and involved two vehicles.

The driver and lone occupant of one vehicle was flown to UT Medical Center by LIFESTAR medical helicopter for treatment of injuries described as life-threatening. The driver, and lone occupant, of the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

The Oak Ridge Police and Fire departments, and Anderson County EMS responded to the scene. The Oak Ridge Public Works Department also responded to help with traffic control.

The Oak Ridge Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash, and in a press release, the ORPD says “the investigation is ongoing [and] no other information will be released at this time.”

Police have not released the identity of either driver nor have they released information about the crash itself. As soon as we learn more, we will pass it along to you.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.