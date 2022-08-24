TSBDC-Oak Ridge hosting online seminar for would-be small business owners

The Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC) in Oak Ridge invites would-be entrepreneurs to take advantage of the opportunity to learn how to launch your own business and turn your “idea, passion, or side hustle into a functioning business.” This online seminar, scheduled for Thursday, August 25th from 10 am to 12 noon, will walk you through how to create a basic business guide to help you get started.

This Start-up Boot Camp for Entrepreneurs will teach you what to consider before launching your business or things you may wish to address post-launch. In addition, this session will provide you with resources that can benefit your business’s operation.

There is no cost for the seminar, which will be conducted via a Zoom link you will be sent upon your registration.

Follow this link to sign up for Thursday’s seminar.