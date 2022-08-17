tnAchieves looking for volunteer Mentors

With the Tennessee Promise last-dollar scholarship program, every student graduating from a Tennessee high school has the opportunity to attend a Tennessee community college or a Tennessee College of Applied Technology. And, to help the students transition from high school to college, they are assigned a tnAchieves mentor.

Currently, tnAchieves needs a total of 9000 volunteer mentors to support the TN Promise Class of 2023. As of August 12th, 3231 mentors had already been recruited, but 5769 more mentors are needed to support as many students as possible.

In Anderson County, officials say that 48 of 127 spots (38%) have been filled, meaning that 79 spots remain to be filled. In Campbell County, 21 of 54 needed mentors (39%) have volunteered and another 33 are being sought. 61 volunteer mentors are needed in Roane County, and so far, 38 slots have been filled, or 62%, leaving just 23 spots to be filled.

In 2021, Tennessee experienced a 9 percentage point decline in its college-going rate, according to tnAchieves, reaching a 10-year low of 52%, and officials say that mentors will play a “critical role in reversing this trend by ensuring Tennessee students have someone in their corner on their college journey.”

Mentors commit just one hour per month to support and encourage local students. All tnAchieves mentors complete a 30-minute virtual training and are provided a comprehensive handbook guide to the program. Officials write that “while tnAchieves mentoring is not a significant time commitment, it does have a significant impact on the success of our students.”

Mentors serve as a resource, share their own experiences, and offer encouragement and support. As a result, mentors impact student success, and that success can have a favorable impact that lasts for generations and transforms our communities.

Please apply as a mentor; the deadline is October 21st, 2022.

To apply or learn more, visit https://tnAchieves.org/mentors.