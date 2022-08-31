TN Sec’y of State announces the return of the Anne Dallas Dudley High School Voter Registration Award

The Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Award for Tennessee high schools which meet student voter registration thresholds, is back for its second year.

“It was great to see the enthusiasm from schools across Tennessee for our first year of the Anne Dallas Dudley Award,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “We are excited to work along with county election commissions across our great state to grow participation in this award program. We know our state and our nation are stronger when every eligible Tennessean is registered to vote and casts a ballot on Election Day.”

Named for the renowned Tennessee suffragist, the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award is given to high schools that register 100% of the eligible students, 18 or older, to vote. High schools that register at least 85% of the eligible students, 18 or older, earn the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award. Tennessee law allows students who will be 18 or older on or before the next election to register to vote.

In its first year, 18 Tennessee high schools in 12 counties earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award. Eighteen high schools in 13 counties earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award.

Suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley helped lead the successful effort to get the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified nationwide and in her home state, Tennessee. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to pass the amendment giving women the right to vote.

All Tennessee public, charter or private school or home school associations are encouraged to participate in the Anne Dallas Dudley Award program. Participating schools must submit an Anne Dallas Dudley Award application by Friday, March 31, 2023. For award rules and guidelines, visit sos.tn.gov/Anne-Dallas-Dudley-Award .

The Anne Dallas Dudley Award is part of the Secretary of State’s civics engagement initiative to promote voter registration to Tennessee students and prepare them to be actively engaged citizens. For more information about this award and our other civic engagement education efforts, visit sos.tn.gov/civics .