Beloved son, father, and friend Timothy Shawn Grady 46 of Oak Ridge was set free from his earthly body on August 26, 2022. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved spending his days and nights out on the boat.

Shawn was born to his mother Linda Sue Grady, and His late father Timothy John Grady on February 21, 1976.

He leaves behind his mother, Linda Sue Grady, his two daughters Morgan and Taylor Grady, Granddaughter Raelyn Grady, sister Teresa Lynn Plemons all of Oak Ridge, as well as nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Shawn touched many people throughout his life with his bright smile and unconditional love for his friends and family, especially his daughters. He was never one to turn away someone in need, or leave you hanging when you needed him most. As we celebrate Shawn’s life we are reminded to love with that same judgement free spirit, and to not take life too seriously. Goodbye for now, sweet soul. You will be loved and missed always.

In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to www.Shatterproof.org or www.nacoa.org

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 2:00pm-3:45pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs with a memorial service to follow at 3:45pm. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com