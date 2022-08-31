Timothy Shawn Grady 46 of Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 36 Views

Beloved son, father, and friend Timothy Shawn Grady 46 of Oak Ridge was set free from his earthly body on August 26, 2022. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved spending his days and nights out on the boat. 

Shawn was born to his mother Linda Sue Grady, and His late father Timothy John Grady on February 21, 1976. 

He leaves behind his mother, Linda Sue Grady, his two daughters Morgan and Taylor Grady, Granddaughter Raelyn Grady, sister Teresa Lynn Plemons all of Oak Ridge, as well as nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. 

Shawn touched many people throughout his life with his bright smile and unconditional love for his friends and family, especially his daughters. He was never one to turn away someone in need, or leave you hanging when you needed him most. As we celebrate Shawn’s life we are reminded to love with that same judgement free spirit, and to not take life too seriously. Goodbye for now, sweet soul. You will be loved and missed always.

In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to www.Shatterproof.org or www.nacoa.org

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 2:00pm-3:45pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs with a memorial service to follow at 3:45pm. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Karen Sue McIntosh, 70, of Knoxville

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Karen Sue McIntosh of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.