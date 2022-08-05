Timothy Dennis Gowder, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on Friday July 29th, 2022.

Tim was born to Dennis and Lillie Beulah Gowder on July 16th, 1947. He lived his early years in Hohenwald Tennessee where he graduated from Lewis County High School before attending The University of Tennessee in Knoxville. While there he was a member of the “Pride of the Southland” marching band, playing the tuba. After college he entered medical school at the University of Tennessee in Memphis where he received his formal training in Obstetrics and Gynecology. While there he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha in the School of Medicine and Health Science for his academic achievements. He began his career as a physician in Oak Ridge Tennessee in 1976 and continued to practice medicine there until his retirement. He was a member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the American College of Surgeons, and the Central Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. He was also a lifelong Mason, as was his father. Tim was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed all the aspects offered in East Tennessee including hunting, camping, watersports, and motorcycling adventures.

Tim is survived by his wife Linda Stansberry Gowder, his son Robert Gowder, of Denver, CO, daughter Sarah Gowder Pilgreen, (Steve), of Birmingham, AL. son Chris Lawson (Shelly), of Knoxville, TN, daughter Emily Lawson, of Knoxville, TN. Two grandchildren, Mack Lawson and Lindy Lawson of Knoxville, TN.

He will be sadly missed by those who came to know him. As a dedicated physician he provided immense compassion to his patients. As a friend he provided lasting relationships full of honesty, trust, and support. To his family he provided an overabundance of love and devotion. As a man of faith in God he was a trusted advisor, sharing his counsel and guidance.​

At the request of the family there will be no memorial service or funeral. At a later date the family will hold a private graveside service.

The family would like to share an inspiring verse in memory of Tim, “…but they who hope in the Lord will renew their strength; They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not be weary, they will walk and not be faint”

Isiah 40:31

Any memorial donations may be directed to the Wounded Warriors Project.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.