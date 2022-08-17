THSO, local agencies team up for ‘Booze It & Lose It’ campaign

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) is teaming up with law enforcement agencies across the state for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign from August 17 to September 5, surrounding the Labor Day holiday. This initiative coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization to increase impaired-driving enforcement nationwide.

Local and state authorities will be ramping up DUI enforcement to deter driving under the influence.

Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement, aim to drastically reduce the number of drunk-driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities this year.

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in his/her vehicle.

For more information about the THSO, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.

