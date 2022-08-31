The city of Clinton is hiring!

The city of Clinton is hiring for a variety of positions.

The Clinton Fire Department is in search of firefighters and the Clinton Police Department is seeking POST-certified police officers. There are numerous positions in the Recreation Department, including Aquatics Coordinator, Recreation Manager, Grounds & Facilities Maintenance workers, and Lifeguard. The city is also in search of a Maintenance Assistant in the Public Works Department.

For complete descriptions of all of the available employment opportunities, follow this link, where you will also be able to go ahead and apply for the position or positions of your choice.

