TDOC announces grant to help recently released offenders find stable housing

Jim Harris 12 hours ago

The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) has received a $200,000 grant that will assist offenders expiring their sentence find stable housing upon release. 

As part of an existing partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA), the new grant will provide temporary, transitional housing to indigent offenders who have expired their sentence.  Historically, this assistance has only been available to offenders on probation or parole, but the expanded program will now help those who are not releasing to supervision.  The grant will pay for up to 60 days of housing for applicants who meet certain criteria.

“Access to affordable housing is crucial for anyone leaving prison and helps to reduce the likelihood of re-offending,” said Commissioner Lisa Helton. “This new effort will allow them time to focus on securing employment and saving for permanent housing when they first leave incarceration.”

TDOC reentry staff work with inmates prior to release to develop a suitable home plan.  If no home plan is available, reentry staff connects offenders with approved transitional housing.

For more information on becoming an approved transitional housing provider, contact the Tennessee Department of Correction at 615-741-9326.

