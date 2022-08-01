TBI investigating death of 39-year-old man

Jim Harris

The TBI is investigating the death of a 39-year-old man during an interaction with Oak Ridge police officers in the Hendrix Creek subdivision on Sunday, July 24th.

Oak Ridge Police officers had made contact Tyler Jones after receiving a report of a suspicious person around Heritage Drive, according to the TBI. He began showing signs of distress, and medical personnel were called. At some point during the encounter, after medical personnel arrived, Jones became unresponsive, according to the TBI.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The TBI was called in to investigate by 7th Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark, as is standard procedure when there is a death during an interaction with a local law enforcement agency.

