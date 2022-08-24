TBI: Hate crimes up slightly statewide in ’21

Tuesday, the TBI’s Statistical Analysis Center released its annual publication detailing the volume and nature of hate crimes in Tennessee. The report indicates a slight increase in bias-driven crimes from 2020 to 2021.

The report draws upon data submitted to the TBI through its Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS) program.

Among the findings of Hate Crime 2021:

The number of offenses categorized with a known bias motivation increased from 122 in 2020 to 133 in 2021.

Bias-motivated offenses categorized as Crimes Against Persons accounted for 73.48% of all reported hate crimes in 2021.

Of the bias-motivated Assaults reported, Race/Ethnicity/Ancestry bias accounted for 64.89% of reported incidents in 2021, while the second most frequently reported bias was Sexual Orientation, accounting for 14.89% of reported assaults.

Here in East Tennessee, a total of eight hate crimes were reported to authorities. Of those, six were Crimes Against Persons and two (one each in Knox and Blount counties) were Crimes Against Property.

There was one bias-related crime reported to the Clinton Police Department in Anderson County, listed only as a case of anti-Black or African-American aggravated assault. Of the four reported cases of bias-motivated Crimes Against Persons in Knox County, two were defined as anti-Hispanic or Latino, while one was anti-White, and the fourth was anti-Physical or Mental Disability. In Sevier County, one case was motivated by anti-White sentiments and a second was targeted against multiple races. The report does not give specifics of the individual instances of the bias-related crimes cited in the report.

The report states there were 96 Crimes Against persons motivated by bias in Tennessee in 2021. Simple assault was the most common accusation with 39 such incidents, followed by intimidation with 29, aggravated assault with 26 and stalking with two. There were no bias-related murders last year, according to the TBI.

As far as Crimes Against Property, there were 35 instances, with the most commonly reported complaint being “Destruction/Damage/Vandalism” with 29 such cases.

The full report is available for review and download on TBI’s website, at www.tbi.pub/reports.