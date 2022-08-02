Summer Pops Concert Sunday in Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 17 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 131 Views

On Sunday, August 7th, the Oak Ridge Community Band (ORCB) will present a Pops Concert at 7 pm at A.K. Bissell Park, located at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge. 

The free program will feature familiar and entertaining tunes enjoyed by everyone and is described as “a perfect way to enjoy a casual and relaxing summer evening.” Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for outdoor seating.

Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab will be present to provide cool refreshments.

The band is also pleased to announce that vocalist Brian Ensign will be singing with them once again.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000.

