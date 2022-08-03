Cybersecurity camper learns the tricks of the trade (Photo by RSCC)

Summer camp offered through Roane State helps students hone cybersecurity skills

Jim Harris 16 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 22 Views

By Bob Fowler, Roane State staff writer 

It’s become a summertime event for young people intrigued by cybersecurity, and the third annual version of this activity proved as popular as its predecessors.

Roane State Community College again teamed up with the educational outreach program at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge to offer the camps.

The camp for high school-aged students was held in June over four days, and a similar event for middle schoolers was hosted in July. The camps filled up quickly and included two students from Hawaii and one from Santo Domingo.

Campers this go-round earned themselves fitting nicknames bestowed by a Y-12 official. They’re called the “cyber dream team,” Roane State Professor George Meghabghab said.

He’s the director of Roane State’s Computer Information Technology program and is credited with developing a world-class, award-winning cybersecurity curriculum at the college. Roane State’s cybersecurity program was launched in 2017 and quickly developed a national reputation.

The Y-12 National Security Complex, which helps ensure a safe and effective U.S. nuclear weapons deterrent, “is building a best-in-class cybersecurity program to protect our nation’s most valuable information,” spokesperson Kathryn King said.

“To do so, we’re inspiring students and our next generation workforce to develop their cyber skills and talents.”

In the camps, participants honed their skills in network visualization and mapping, scanning and data reconnaissance and learned to unravel clues at digital crime scenes.

“Being able to learn cybersecurity in middle and high school from someone as enthusiastic as Dr. Meghabghab might very well inspire our cybersecurity employees of the future,” said Kristin Waldschlager, Y-12 National Security Complex educational outreach specialist. “That’s our goal – to spark students’ interest in high-demand careers and develop the next generation of workers.”

Four parents who work in the cybersecurity field told Meghabghab they were astonished that their children learned so much during the camps. “One camper told me her dad works at the lab (Oak Ridge National Laboratory) and she said ‘he is highly impressed that I’m learning what I’m learning.’”

“Because Roane State is a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity, we have to keep this annual outreach to middle and high school students alive and well,” Meghabghab said.

For more details on Roane State’s annual Cybersecurity Summer Camp program, visit www.roanestate.edu/cybercamp. Information on the 2023 camps will be posted as soon as it is finalized and available.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

LaFollette Council votes to have Wallen succeed Roehl

The LaFollette City Council voted Tuesday to appoint Police Captain Steve Wallen as the city’s …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.