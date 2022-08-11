State grants fund fun, fitness at AC Senior Center

(TCAD press release/staff reports) The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) today announced a total of $1 million in grants to senior centers across the state. In this year’s state budget, the Tennessee General Assembly allocated $1 million for senior centers and tasked TCAD with developing a competitive process to distribute the funds.

On July 5, TCAD published its application process for senior centers. Following the deadline, TCAD received 135 full applications representing 89 of the state’s 95 counties. After utilizing the competitive, objective criteria, 125 senior centers throughout 89 counties were individually awarded $8,000 grants.

According to the senior centers’ applications, the grant funds will pay for operating, administrative, programmatic, and preventive maintenance costs. The funds will also allow many senior centers to accomplish capital projects for the upkeep and operations of their facilities and equipment.

Locally, grants were received by the Anderson County Senior Center, the Roane County Senior Center, the Jellico Senior Center, the Coalfield Senior Center, the Senior Center of Campbell County, the Wartburg Senior Center, and the Sunbright Community Center.

In Anderson County, Office on Aging Director Cherie Phillips says that they have already begun using those funds to purchase equipment for their very popular painting class, equipment for their also-popular “Drumming for Fitness” class, which as the name implies involves using a large ball, drumsticks and some “great music” to provide a full-body workout. In addition, funds were used to replace some of the Center’s aging board and other games, as well as to install a “grab bar” in the main hall.

Phillips encourages everyone to stop in at the Senior Center at 96 Mariner Point Drive in Clinton and pick up a calendar. You can also call 865-457-3259, visit the Senior Center’s county-run website, or follow the Office on Aging on Facebook.