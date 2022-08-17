State, county honor local amateur radio operators

(Anderson County press release) Lt. Governor Randy McNally and State Representative John Ragan attended the Anderson County Commission meeting Monday night to present Senate Joint Resolution No. 1646, honoring amateur radio operators and their service across the state of Tennessee.

Anderson County officials joined the legislators in recognizing the service of a number of local residents who are licensed amateur radio operators and members of the Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES).

The state’s resolution recognizes the 19,835 licensed amateur radio operators who embody “the historic spirit of the Volunteer State” and provide invaluable services to their fellow citizens and local first responders during emergencies and natural disasters.

The ARES consists of licensed amateurs who voluntarily registered their qualifications and equipment with their local ARES leadership, for communications duty in the public service in the event of an emergency or natural disaster, according to a county press release.

Local members of ARES who attended Monday night’s County Commission meeting to receive the resolution were Jim Bogard, Darrell Cook, Sam Howard, Bart Rollen, Jim Womack, and Jamie Wright,

To learn more about the ARES, visit online at www.arrl.org/ares.