Smokies top Braves, 7-2

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies opened their series against the Mississippi Braves with a 7-2 win on Tuesday night at Trustmark Park. The Smokies’ bullpen combined with a late offensive push lifted the Smokies to the victory.

After the Braves (56-64, 27-24) took the lead in the first inning on a D. Herz bases-loaded walk, the Smokies found their first offensive strike in the third inning thanks to an RBI single from Jake Slaughter and an RBI double from Yonathan Perlaza. However, a Herz wild pitch would tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the third.

With the game tied, the Smokies (64-57, 27-25) bullpen entered in the fourth inning and immediately shut down the Braves. Dalton Stambaugh (W, 7-2) went an inning and a third of one-hit baseball before Samuel Reyes and Zach Leigh (S, 1) closed the game, allowing just one hit and striking out six Braves between the two. Leigh also earned his first save in Double-A.

Tennessee’s offense found its groove in the sixth thanks to a Chase Strumpf RBI double. The insurance runs would come in the eighth and ninth innings thanks to a trio of RBI singles from Nelson Maldonado, Bryce Windham and Miguel Amaya. Perlaza, Amaya and Windham all had multi-hit games.

The Smokies will play game two of their six-game road trip with the Mississippi Braves Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7:35 PM ET.

