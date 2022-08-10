Smokies take opener against M-Braves

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies opened their season-series against the Mississippi Braves with a 4-1 win Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium. Chris Clarke (W, 6-3) led the way with a dominant start and the offense did enough to back him.

Clarke tied his season-high with six innings as he earned his sixth win of the season. Clarke scattered seven hits over his outing and induced a key double-play in the third, as the Braves (47-56, 18-16) left eight runners on for the game. Out of the bullpen, Samuel Reyes and Hunter Bigge combined for three shutout frames to lock down the win.

Chase Strumpf had the biggest hit for the Smokies, as he hit his 18th homer of the year in the third too give Tennessee two runs of insurance. In the second inning, Zach Davis and Yonathan Perlaza each had RBI singles, and Bryce Ball turned in two hits against his former organization.

The Smokies (56-47, 19 -15) will be back in action Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium for their second game of the series against the Mississippi Braves. First pitch is set for 7:15 pm.