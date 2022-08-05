Smokies fall to Trash Pandas, 7-4

(Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies fell to the Rocket City Trash Pandas, 7-4 Thursday night at Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama. The Trash Pandas (56-43, 15-15) rallied from an early deficit and Preston Palmiero’s seventh-inning home run gave Rocket City a lead it never relinquished.

The Smokies (54-45, 17-13) took the early lead on home runs from Chase Strumpf, his 16th of the season in his first game back from the Injured List, and Alexander Canario, his team-leading 19th. Jake Washer and Jake Slaughter also had RBI hits.

Smokies starter DJ Herz put together a solid outing, pitching 4.2 innings of two-run baseball, even though he walked four batters and hit an additional three. LHP Bailey Horn (L, 1-2) took the loss, allowing three runs in just 0.2 of an inning.

The Smokies will continue their six-game road trip against the Rocket City Trash Pandas Friday night at Toyota Field in Madison. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. ET when the Smokies send Riley Thompson (0-3, 6.67) to the mound against RHP Brett Kerry (3-5, 4.61).

