Smokies fall again to Trash Pandas, 3-2

The Tennessee Smokies late comeback fell short against the Rocket City Trash Pandas Thursday night at Smokies Stadium, as Tennessee lost 3-2. The Smokies scored once in the ninth inning to cut their deficit in half, but Jake Slaughter struck out to end the game. Tennessee has now lost four of its last five games and seven of its last 10.
Former Tennessee Volunteer and Knoxville native Ben Joyce was brought in to close the game in the bottom of the ninth, his second appearance of the series. Joyce allowed two hits and a run in his outing — Chase Strumpf scored on a passed ball — but he held on to record his first professional save.
Rocket City’s starter Ky Bush (W, 7-2) quieted the Smokies’ bats over six innings, as he scattered four hits while striking out seven. The only run Tennessee (61-56, 24-24) scored before the ninth was on Jake Washer’s RBI single in the second.
The Smokies will play the fourth game of their series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (69-48, 27-20) Friday night at Smokies Stadium, looking for their first win of the week. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET when the Smokies send RHP Walker Powell (3-2, 2.36) to the mound. 

