Smokies fall, 10-6, on Tuesday in series opener

(Tennessee Smokies) Tennessee Smokies dropped the first contest of a six-game series against the Birmingham Barons by a final score of 10-6 Tuesday night at Regions Field. Alexander Canario hit his team-leading 22nd home run of the season on a three-run blast in the top of the first inning, but the Smokies quickly gave up their lead.

The Barons (48-61, 17-23) scored three times off Tennessee starter Chris Clarke in the bottom of the first inning. Clarke rebounded after the slow start, but only went three innings and allowed four runs.

RHP Peyton Remy had a brilliant relief outing for the Smokies (59-50, 22-18) with three scoreless innings, allowing one hit, no walks and striking out four batters. RHP Kyle Johnson (L, 3-2) lost his second game of the season, as he gave up six runs in two innings, including a three-run home run and the go-ahead run on a Bryce Windham throwing error.

The Smokies will play game two of the six-game series against the Barons Wednesday night at Regions Field in Birmingham, looking to even up the series. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. ET when the Smokies send LHP DJ Herz (1-1, 8.36) to the mound against RHP Scott Blewett (6-6, 5.33).

Related