Smokies eke out 1-0 win, series continues through the weekend

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies recorded their seventh shutout win of the season Thursday night at Smokies Stadium, winning 1-0 over the Mississippi Braves to take a series-lead.

The lone Tennessee run came on Nelson Maldonado’s RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning. In Maldonado’s first game in a Smokies uniform since April 26th, he went 2-for-3 with a double and the lone run driven in.

The Braves (47-58, 19-17) stranded at least one runner on base in eight of nine innings, including each of their first seven. Walker Powell (W, 3-2, 2.40 ERA) picked up his third win of the year, throwing five scoreless innings, allowing just three hits, one walk and seven strikeouts.

The Smokies (57-48, 20-16) will be back in action Friday night at Smokies Stadium for their fourth game of the series against the Mississippi Braves. First pitch is set for 7:15 pm.

