Smokies drop second game of series, trail Trash Pandas by 3 games in division race

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies lost for the second night in a row to the Rocket City Trash Pandas Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium, falling by the score of 5-4. With the loss, the Smokies fell three games behind the Trash Pandas for first place in the Southern League North, and they are now 4-6 over their last 10 games.

The Trash Pandas (68-48, 27-20) took the lead for good in the fifth inning when Hunter Bigge walked Sonny DiChiara to force in the go-ahead run. The Smokies attempted to rally late with a pair of run in the bottom of the eighth, as they plated two on a wild pitch and balk, but Tennessee left the tying run on base in the ninth. Rocket City’s Eric Torres recorded his 16th save of the year when he got Yonathan Perlaza to ground out to end the game.
Zach Davis and Bryce Ball each had RBI hits for the Smokies (61-55, 24-23) in the loss. Ball put Tennessee on the board in the first with a double, his first knock in two games, and Davis’ RBI single was his fifth base hit of the series. Bailey Horn (L, 1-3) allowed a run and walked three in 0.2 innings as he took the loss.
The Smokies will play the third game of their series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas Thursday night at Smokies Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET when the Smokies send RHP Ryan Jensen (2-3, 4.53) to the mound against LHP Ky Bush (6-2, 3.18). 

